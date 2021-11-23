Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif continues to rule the box office as it completes its 18th day overseas. It is safe to say that the movie is still going strong and may even complete 3 weeks on a high note.

The movie is said to be the third cop film that entered director Rohit Shetty’s cop verse after Singham and Simmba.

As Sooryavanshi completes its 18th day at the overseas box office, we have gathered the total amount the movie has earned in each country. Check it out

In the US and Canada, the movie ( Sooryavanshi ) earned a total of USD $ 26,709. Apart from that the movie bagged a total of USD $ 10,953 in the UAE. In Australia, the movie scored a total of USD $ 10,501 and the UK saw a total of USD $ 7,066. Finally in the GCC the movie earned a total of USD $ 2,695

Check out the 18-day collection of the film overseas:

Sooryavanshi box office – Overseas Day 18

[In USD]

Day 15 – USD $ 178,000

Day 16 – USD $ 220,000

Day 17 – USD $ 180,000

Day 18 – USD $ 66,000

(Cumulative USD: $ 7.83 million)

[In Indian Rupees]

Day 15 – INR 1.33 crores

Day 16 – INR 1.64 crores

Day 17 – INR 1.34 crores

Day 18 – INR 0.49 crores

(Cumulative INR: 58.38 crores)

Sooryavanshi follows the acts and serious antics of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in India. The movie is directed by action comedy director Rohit Shetty and stars Akshay and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It also sees Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena, Jackie Shroff, and Jaaved Jaaferi playing important roles. Along with them, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh appear as a cameo in the movie returning as Singham and Simmba respectively.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is jam-packed with many projects. His latest on the big screen will be Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s directorial Prithviraj, which is a historical epic based on king Prithviraj Chauhan.

