The first-ever collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty titled Sooryavanshi releases today all over the world. Rohit’s directorial also stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead and the fans have been desperately waiting for Akshay to enter the Shetty cop-world for more than 1.5 years now. Well, without further ado, let’s take a look at the first reviews of the film and it has BLOCKBUSTER written all over it.

Akshay is playing the character of Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP ‘Veer Sooryavanshi’ in the film.

Akshay Kumar fans have been waiting for Sooryavanshi for a long time now and this release is definitely the best gift to his fans on his behalf. Rohit Shetty is back again at the box office with his magic and larger than life films in theatres.

A fan took to his Twitter and talked about Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi wrote, “Biggest blockbuster of the year”. Another fan wrote, “It’s interval time #Sooryavanashi . This is bigger than ever that everything is there in it. @akshaykumar fabulous performance in this grand scale film. No one could do this role better And bigger than #AkshayKumar excellent performance till interval.” A third fan wrote, “#Sooryavanshi is quite a different Rohit Shetty film and he surprises you with his good direction! He takes a serious story revolving around terrorism and seamlessly inputs his signature comedy into it which makes the film very entertaining!”

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions here:

#SooryavanshiDay

It's interval time #Sooryavanashi . This is bigger than ever that everything is there in it. @akshaykumar fabulous performance in this grand scale film. No one could do this role better And bigger than #AkshayKumar excellent performance till interval. pic.twitter.com/WtcY3tsX4p — Rajesh (Fishu Akka) (@RajeshGayle333) November 5, 2021

#Sooryavanshi is quite a different Rohit Shetty film and he surprises you with his good direction! He takes a serious story revolving around terrorism and seamlessly inputs his signature comedy into it which makes the film very entertaining! #Sooryavanashi #SooryavanshiOn5Nov — FDFSLiveAus (@FDFSLiveAus) November 5, 2021

Just Watched #Sooryavanshi…!! What A Brilliant Movie, Historical Movie of Indian Cinema….!!#AkshayKumar#SooryavanshiReview Pandemic Nahi hota to 100% ye movie 450cr.+ #RanveerSingh 21mint & #AjayDevgn 7 mint in movie…!! — 𝕽𝖆𝖏𝖇𝖎𝖗 ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰᶦ (@Akshay_fan01) November 4, 2021

Speechless , oh My God , WTF , This Is Unbelievable , This is History , This is F**king Crazy , WTFFFF !! Insane !#Sooryavanshi #SooryavanshiDay#SooryavanshiReview — 👉 H̴A̴R̴R̴Y̴ 👈 (@Harry_Khiladi) November 5, 2021

And the trend of watching guruji #AkshayKumar movies in theaters FDFS continues from last 11 years …. #Sooryavanshi 🔥🔥 Finally aa gyi police after 2 years 🔥🔥 The Vintage 90s KHILADI Kumar is back on big screen again @akshaykumar ❤😭 pic.twitter.com/KUz7CJ5KYz — TANISHQ (@shivam_tanishq) November 5, 2021

Traveling 60 Km To Watch Sooryavanshi. Can't Wait To See An Akshay Kumar Movie After long Time.

Best Of Luck @akshaykumar sir

Sooryavanshi Day #AkshayKumar #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/dCCwO29k0O — 𝐒 𝐔 𝐉 𝐈 𝐓 ✨ (@sujit_akki) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the booking occupancy for Sooryavanshi is amazing and is houseful already. Fans are excited to finally go back to theatres and watch massive entertainers on the silver screen and what better way to celebrate it than Akshay Kumar bringing a mass actioner for us.

Are you watching Sooryavanshi in theatres today? Tell us in the comments below.

