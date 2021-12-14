The tussle among actors in Bollywood is not new, there are many stars in the film industry that aren’t on talking terms and never face each other. Similarly, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are the two biggies who never really get along due to their past difference and no, Katrina Kaif is not the reason.

We have often seen the Dabangg stars outrage in public, he earlier had differences with Shah Rukh Khan, but a few years back the two stars decided to bury the hatchet and now they’re considered best friends.

As per reports by India Today, the incident between Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor happened even before the Rockstar actor made his Bollywood debut and Katrina Kaif wasn’t even in their life. Reportedly, the Wanted actor was in the high-end pub with Sanjay Dutt in Mumbai, later, Ranbir started talking to Salman but they got into an argument.

The war of words between Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor got so intense that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan reportedly slapped the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor. Some friends along with Sanjay Dutt intervened and stopped their fight.

Ranbir was so embarrassed that he left the pub immediately. After the incident, Salman’s father Salim Khan approached Rishi Kapoor with an apology, so that the matter doesn’t escalate ever again.

Post this incident, the two never faced each other, however, their equation became worse when Ranbir Kapoor started dating Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif after they collaborated for Rajkumar Santoshi’s Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, YRF’s Shamshera, Ramayana and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss 15, the superstar is gearing up for the shoot of Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

