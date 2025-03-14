Preity Zinta is one of the prominent names in the industry. The actress started her acting journey in 1998 with the film Dil Se alongside Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan. However, Priety once reminisced about the initial days of her career from the Sangharsh shoot.

During an episode of her show, Up Close & Personal with PZ, on her YouTube channel, Preity Zinta shared her experience of working with Akshay Kumar in the initial days of her career. The actress stated that she adores, respects, and loves her co-star Akshay Kumar, as he helped her feel comfortable and was quite decent with her because she was a newcomer in the industry.

Recalling an incident of Akshay Kumar from the shoots of Sangharsh, the actress shared, “Aap lete hue the aur I had to come and bend there aur mera top niche gira jaa raha tha. Aur aap piche se khich ke aur mere ko pakad ke aur hum log shoot kar rahe the.”

“So I thought jo heroes hamare saath film mein kaam karte hai woh logon ke liye hero nahi heroines ke liye bhi heroes hote hai,” she added.

Preity Zinta has worked with all the three Khans of Bollywood superstars, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. For the unversed, Preity Zinta and Akshay Kumar have shared screens in Jaan-E-Mann (2006) and Hello India (2012).

