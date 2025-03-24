It is not a hidden fact that exes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s reunion at the IIFA event broke the internet and how! Fans could not help gushing over their cordial equation in the video. However, there was once a time when Kareena had taken an unmissable dig at Shahid in one of her throwback interviews. For the unversed, the actress had already started dating her now-husband Saif Ali Khan during the time of this interaction.

Talking about the same, in an interview with journalist Anil Thakraney in December 2007, Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a subtle shade at ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor. When asked about the reason behind their breakup, the Chameli actress said that they felt that things were not quite right between them anymore. However, Bebo added that she shares a respect for her ex, but they have lost the friendship between them,

Kareena Kapoor Khan went on to add that they are still in touch but on a very superficial level. The Buckingham Murders actress said that Shahid Kapoor prioritized his work more and was completely ‘in love with his work.’ When the journalist told the actress that the Kaminey actor looked depressed after their breakup, she was quick to brush off the same. Not only this but she also took a jibe at him.

The Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon actress said, “He (Shahid Kapoor) doesn’t seem that way, he seems to be wooed by the female stars. He seems to be a ladies’ man! So I don’t know about him being depressed and lonely.” Kareena Kapoor Khan also refused to believe the journalist’s opinion that Shahid still has feelings for her.

After this, Kareena Kapoor also admitted to having found love again in Saif Ali Khan whom she had started dating recently back then. When asked if the Nawab Of Pataudi was a husband material, Kareena said, “We are seeing each other, I am very happy. It’s too early to talk about marriage. We’ve only been seeing each other for the past four months.” For the unversed, Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012. They welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 while their second son Jehangir Ali Khan was born in 2021.

