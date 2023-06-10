Kangana Ranaut is one strong-head woman who speaks her mind whenever required. She is termed Queen for a reason: her direct opinions and reactions to everything happening around her. Even if it involves hitting back at her trolls. But once, Kangana pushed the line a little too far while addressing the troll.

A few years ago, the Manikarnika actress shared a bikini picture of herself and was brutally trolled for doing so. However, she was hit by the trolls left, right, and centre. Some called her Besharam, while others called her out for her Aukaat.

While posting her bikini picture on Twitter in 2020, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place; here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico.”

Trolls hit Kangana Ranaut for her ‘sanskar’. A user wrote, “Nakli Jhansi Ki Rani (Fake Queen Of Jhansi). Another comment read, “Aap to saree pehenti ho, phir ye kya hai?” Many users questioned her religious ethics and morals as well. However, Kangana decided to hit back at the trolls.

In another tweet, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Kuch log meri bikini picture dekh kar mujhe dharm aur sanaatan ka lecture de rahe hain. Agar kabhi Maa Bhairavi, baal khol, vastraheen, khoon peene waali chhavi lekar saamne aa jaaye to tumhara kya hoga? Tumhari to ph*t jaayegi aur khud ko bhakt kehte ho. Dharm pe chalo, uske thekedaar mat bano. Jai Shri Ram.” Translated, this means, (Some people are lecturing and schooling me over my bikini picture about religion and morals. If some day you witness Maa Bhairavi, with her hair open, naked, ready to feed on blood, what will happen? I guess you will be devastated. And you call yourself a worshipper? Try to follow the religious path, dont try to build the path. Jai Shri Ram)

However, this further irked the netizens who were quick to respond to this tweet. A user wrote, “Aapke dwara ki gayi tulnaa bahut hi sharmnaak aur anuchit hai. Hindu Dharme ke baare mein aapki samajh ki kami ko darshata hai.” When translated this means, “Your comparison is absolutely distateful and shameful. This shows your lack of knowledge towards the Hindu religion.” Another user wrote, “Why bring Goddess Kali in this?” One more tweet read, “Bahut galat example apne dia. Aap kya khud ko devi samajh rahi? And by this, ur insulting goddess!”

Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8b0M7ymMiX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

कुछ लोग मेरी बिकिनी पिक्चर देखकर मुझे धर्म और सनातन का लेक्चर दे रहे हैं, अगर कभी माँ भैरवी बाल खोल, वस्त्रहीन, ख़ून पीने वाली छवि लेकर सामने आ जाए तो तुम्हारा क्या होगा? तुम्हारी तो फट जाएगी और ख़ुद को भक्त कहते हो? धर्म पे चलो उसके ठेकेदार मत बनो…. जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AIyNrSiTTT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

What is your opinion on Kangana Ranaut’s comment about Maa Bhairavi? Let us know in the comments section below.

