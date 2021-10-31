There was a time when Kader Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were friends and the two have worked together in several films. Khan even wrote dialogues for several of Big B’s films including the laser-sharp dialogues that Khan was known for. But things changed for the worse.

Khan wrote the screenplay for movies such as Khoon Pasinaand Laawaris with Prakash Mehra, and Manmohan Desai’s films like Parvarish, Dharam Veer, Suhaag, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Coolie and Desh Premee. The late actor has been around far longer than many of us can imagine.

Kader Khan once spoke about his tiff with Amitabh Bachchan during a conversation with Rediff.com. He said, “My association with Amitabh Bachchan started with Khoon Pasina and Manmohan Desai’s Parvarish. We still speak on the phone once in a while. But, in between, our relations had soured. I don’t want to say much about why that happened.”

The veteran actor had advised Big B not to enter politics but the megastar entered politics anyway. “After he renounced politics, his behaviour changed. I always called him Amit, but, one day, when I called him Amit, it did not go down well with him. One of the producers from the south asked me, “Aap sirji ko mila?” I asked “Kaun sirji?” He was shocked and said, “Sirji tumko nahi maloom? Amitabh Bachchan.”

Kader Khan then said, “I told him, “I call him Amit, he is a friend.” To which, he said, “Nahi. Aap usse hamesha sirji bolna, Amit nahi bolna abhi, he is a big man. Amitabh was approaching us and he thought like all the others I would call him ‘Sirji’, which I did not. From that day, I never called out to him and he never spoke to me. After that, I went south to do films and mostly wrote the dialogues of the south remakes that Jeetendra did.”

