A video of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan dancing at a wedding with the bride and groom on his popular tracks has gone viral.

A clip shared by Reddit by Bolly Blinds N Gossip, shows Hrithik looking handsome in an all-black suit dancing onstage with bride and the groom.

Hrithik Roshan danced to the song ‘Ghungroo’ from ‘War’, and then on ‘Bang Bang’ title track. He was first seen dancing with the groom and then later asked the bride to join him as well.

On the acting front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in ‘Fighter’ with actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

