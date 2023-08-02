The year was 2007 when the most shocking wedding took place. The media was taken by storm when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai announced their marriage. For many, it was a dream come true, and some could just not believe it. Well, there was another person who could not accept this newly found relationship and it was Jhanvi Kapoor. Let’s take a trip down memory lane to see what happened.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot on April 20, 2007, at his residence, Prateeksha. It was a grand affair and apparently the only thing anyone could talk about. However, this ceremony was about to be interrupted in the worst way possible by someone who claimed she was Bachchan’s real wife.

Right before the main ceremony, when the hustle and bustle were at its peak, the Bachchans were visited by Jhanvi Kapoor – A model Abhishek had worked with in the movie ‘Dus’, which was released in 2005. As per Bollywood Shaadis, even though she was not allowed inside the house, she started alleging that Aishwarya Rai stole her husband. The media got the whiff of it and broke the news. In the meantime, Jhanvi found her way to the Juhu Police Station to lodge an official complaint against her so-called husband Abhishek Bachchan. The complaint wasn’t registered due to lack of evidence.

When this move did not get anybody’s attention, things took a turn for the worst. Jhanvi Kapoor decided to take the fall in order to prove her true love for Abhishek Bachchan. The model/actress cut her wrist outside the Bachchan residence but was immediately rushed to the hospital. But the news was quickly surpassed by the extravagant affair as Aishwarya Rai finally ended up becoming a part of the Bachchan family. Moreover, attempting suicide under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code.

Since then, Jhanvi Kapoor has been shunned from the media and her whereabouts are unknown. On the other hand, the couple blossomed well and now have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan as well.

