Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has always used the ‘kill them with kindness’ mantra on haters, often giving them subtle yet savage responses. He has often been surrounded by the nepotism debate and one such incident occurred when his movie Manmarziyaan, failed to garner good numbers at the box office. A netizen suggested that Jr Bachchan should put up a vada pav stall instead of acting in films and the actor decided to give it back in the sassiest and most elaborate way possible.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Abhishek has lately been promoting his upcoming comedy-drama film Dasvi which will hit the market on April 7th this year. In the year 2018, he featured in an Anurag Kashyap movie titled Manmarziyaan opposite Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Since the film only did decently well despite opening to raving reviews, a handful of netizens started attacking Jr AB through social media.

Advertisement

One of the Twitterattis was of the stance that nepotism needs to come to an end and even suggested that Abhishek Bachchan should put up a vada pav stall and switch his profession. The person further raved about Rajkummar Rao’s starrer Stree to highlight that ‘talent counts’.

In response, Abhishek Bachchan said, “With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you.”

With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you. 🙏 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018

Talking about the vada pav stall idea, Abhishek Bachchan said, “And for your kind information (and I’m sure all vada pav stall owners will agree) there is great dignity in owning and running a vada pav stall. It’s called dignity of labour. Try not to be so patronising about another professional. We are all doing our best.”

He further explained how Stree also features a nepotism product which is Shraddha Kapoor and said, “And to end with…. One of the actors in the immensely entertaining Stree happens to be a “star kid”. Have a good day and here’s hoping you spend more time on being the best doctor you can be instead of trying to be and industry analyst! Coz as you said #TalentCounts”

And for your kind information ( and I'm sure all vada pav stall owners will agree) there is great dignity in owning and running a vada pav stall. It's called dignity of labour. Try not to be so patronising about another professional. We are all doing our best. — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018

And to end with…. One of the actors in the immensely entertaining Stree happens to be a "star kid". Have a good day and here's hoping you spend more time on being the best doctor you can be instead of trying to be and industry analyst! Coz as you said #TalentCounts — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Salman Khan Fans, Now You Can Be ‘Dabangg’ Chulbul Pandey’ In Metaverse, Bollycoin Launches Its NFT Collection!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube