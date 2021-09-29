Advertisement

Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was the voice behind multiple 90s hits such as Sheher Ki Ladki, Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Main and more. He is also known for speaking his mind and making bold statements that often made headlines. He once even called Salman Khan a terrorist. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2016, anti-Pakistan sentiments were seen following the Uri attack which led to Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) issuing a ban on Pakistan artists working in India. Many called for a boycott of Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan in Bollywood.

Raj Thackeray’s MNS party had also issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Pakistani artistes and actors including Fawad Khan and Ali Zafar, to leave India or else they would be “pushed out”. At that time Salman Khan expressed his views on the matter and said, “They are artists. What do you think… Are artists terrorists? They come to India with a visa. Who gives them the visa? Our (Indian) government gives them a visa. The government gives them the work permit.”

In response to Salman’s statement, Abhijeet Bhattacharya tweeted, “Pakistani and Indian artists have one thing in common, both enjoy India’s money, love, fame and both are anti-India anti-Indian Army #SalmanKhan. Fawad Khan shows true patriotism towards his country Pakistan, whilst Bollywood’s Salman Khan is ashamed to show loyalty to India.”

The playback singer even claimed Dabangg Khan is busy shooting films with Pakistan talent and doesn’t pay any heed to the issues of the country. He wrote, “Superstars don’t watch news of #UriAttack #Pakistan killing, shooting, butchering Indians, they are busy too. shooting with Pakis”.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya didn’t stop there. He further took a dig at Salman Khan’s infamous 2002 hit-and-run case. He wrote, “Because of our law machinery, Salman Khan is roaming free and supporting terrorism.”

