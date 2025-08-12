The highly anticipated spy thriller War 2 is roaring as it is just 2 days away from its theatrical release. The buzz around the sixth installment of YRF Spy Universe is massive, and fans can’t wait to see Hrithik Roshan face off against Jr. NTR. Meanwhile, there is a major scoop around end credits of the film also starring Kiara Advani. Reportedly, War 2 has two massive secrets hiding in the film’s end credits roll! These two assets will reveal how the next chapters of the YRF Spy Universe are going to shape up in the next few years!

The anticipation surrounding War 2 is building to unprecedented heights, with fans eagerly counting down the days and speculating about the explosive action, star-studded performances, and high-octane twists the much-awaited sequel is expected to deliver. The sequel of 2019 hit War will hit big screens on August 14, 2025.

War 2 End Credits That Could Redefine YRF Spyverse

A senior industry informer confirms, “The YRF Spy Universe is getting bigger and bigger with each film. War 2’s end credit roll will reveal two huge plot points that will shape the next chapters of the spyverse. YRF is doing its best to keep these a secret from audiences and fans but those in the know are telling us that these moments will blow people’s minds!”

The source adds, “Not just War 2 but even its end credits are a must watch! The YRF Spy Universe is known as the Marvel of India and it is being conjectured that these two Easter eggs will show us all what Aditya Chopra has in mind as the next slate of films. Rumours are rife if new characters will be introduced, or whether the other Spyverse icons will return in the end credits of War 2 or new film will be announced. YRF will make us wait for 2 more days before we know more.”

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. It will be released in cinemas worldwide on August 14th in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Mrunal Thakur Addresses Dhanush Dating Rumors: Calls Him “Just a Good Friend”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News