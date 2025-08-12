Following weeks of rumors, viral images, and endless fan speculations, Mrunal Thakur has finally spoken about her rumored romance with Tamil sensation Dhanush. The internet was abuzz with talk ever since the two were seen together on several occasions. While some fans were already daydreaming about a new romance, others were waiting for the actors to clear up the rumors. Now, Mrunal has finally spoken up and shared her side of the story.

How Mrunal Thakur & Dhanush’s Dating Rumors Started?

The speculations gained momentum after Mrunal and Dhanush were spotted together several times. One of the most widely gossiped-about incidents occurred at the screening of Son of Sardaar 2. Dhanush showed up out of nowhere, and cameras caught him briefly holding Mrunal’s hand. The clip went viral and triggered a new round of dating gossip.

Additionally, Mrunal was seen at the wrap-up party for Dhanush’s upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. Fans also noticed she had started following Dhanush’s sisters on Instagram, which added more fuel to the fire.

#Dhanush & #MrunalThakur are dating,

Save this tweet for the future. – Dhanush flew from Chennai to mumbai to attend screening and celebrate her birthday.

-Mrunal was in ‘Tere ishw mei’ success party as well.

-Mrunal & Dhanush have a playlist going on Spotify pic.twitter.com/hhgKIG6EYj — KALI-YUG 💐 (@brutall_batman) August 5, 2025

Mrunal Thakur Clears The Air

According to Times of India, Mrunal recently admitted in an interview that she was aware of the chatter and even found it amusing. She clarified, “Dhanush is just a good friend to me. I’m aware that a lot of news has been circulating about the two of us being linked together recently. I just found it funny when I saw it. Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him.”

While some reports claimed the two were keeping their relationship private, Mrunal’s recent comments have dismissed those claims. She stated clearly that Dhanush is just a good friend and nothing more.

For those who may not know, Dhanush was married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, for 18 years before their separation in 2022. They have two sons named Linga and Yatra.

Both actors are currently busy with their work. Dhanush recently received praise for his performance in Kuberaa and will next be seen in Idly Kadai. Mrunal has two upcoming projects — the action drama Dacoit and the romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. She was last seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Son Of Sardaar 2 OTT Release Date: Ajay Devgn To Redeem Himself Post Poor Box Office Fate – When & Where To Watch The Sequel?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News