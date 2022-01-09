Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan is all set to turn 48 on Monday and the makers of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha will make it ultra special by unveiling his first look from the movie.

“On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan’s birthday tomorrow, makers of #VikramVedha to reveal his first glimpse as Vedha,” shared the makers of the film.

Vikram Vedha is directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and also stars R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, reports variety.com.

The Hrithik Roshan starrer is a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale ‘Vikram aur Betaal’, tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

Vikram Vedha, which also stars Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan, is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios.

Previously, a lot was being said about how Hrithik Roshan will celebrate his big day. Thanks to Vikram Vedha makers for solving the entire mystery!

It is scheduled to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.

