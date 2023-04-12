India’s young superstar Kartik Aaryan is one of the most celebrated actors in the nation today. With every film releasing, his fan following is growing massive every single day. The superstar whose film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set the bar high for the year 2022 is to date one of the most loved and cherished films. And his character Rooh Baba has a seperate fan following amongst kids and adults.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan was spotted relishing a warm moment with Vidya Balan and the internet went berserk after their interaction. Comments flooded the post requesting the ‘OG’ Manjulika to unite with ‘Rooh Baba’ for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Checkout the video and the comments:

A fan wrote “Imagine them in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 & How Bigger the franchise will become”

Another wrote “Kartik Aaryan is so lucky..he met The finest actress of industry Ms. Vidya Balan”

A fan writes “Wen Junior Moniolika meets Senior Monjolika”

A user writes “Haha bhool bhulaiya 3 me in dono ko hi cast kiya jaye”

Another writes “Manjulikas”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup of films like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Aashiqui 3’, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next among a few other unannounced ones.

