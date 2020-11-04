Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal kept it short and sweet while wishing his mother on her birthday on Tuesday.

In an Instagram photograph, the Bhoot actor hugs his mother and both smile at the camera.

“Happy Birthday Maa!” Vicky Kaushal wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 447K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Check out Vicky Kaushal’s post below:

Vicky’s friends and colleagues in the industry wished the actor’s mother in the comment section.

Actor Amol Parashar dropped a heart emoji.

Actress Angira Dhar wrote: “Happy haaaappy birthday aunty!!!”

Filmmaker Guneet Monga said: “Happy Happy Birthday Aunty.”

Actress Dia Mirza dropped a heart emoji.

“Uri” director Aditya Dhar commented: “Happy Birthday Mommyyyyyy Kaushal!! Lots of Love and Hugs!!”

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

He will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

