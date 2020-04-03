Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s ‘Bhoot’ Connection

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal the new couple of B’town is occasionally getting to meet nowadays during the lockdown. Other than their relationship there’s one more connection between them, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress and the Uri actor have something more in common and that’s the word Bhoot.

While Vicky’s last release was the Karan Johar produced film Bhoot which tanked badly at the Box office, Katrina’s next release has a similar title – it is called Telephone Bhoot and is being bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar.

According to a report in Emirates 24/7, “It is a pure coincidence and nothing to read between the lines. Agreed that Vicky had signed on his horror film first, but the title came in much later – just around the time when Katrina’s horror-comedy also got its name,” say industry sources.

Telephone Bhoot also has Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in it and is being directed by Gurmeet Singh. Interestingly, the stories about their romance started after Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina during an awards function on stage with the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and the audience had Katrina’s former boyfriend Salman Khan and sister Arpita Khan among others in it.

