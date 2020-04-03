Sunny Deol Comes To The Rescue Of Pilgrims Stuck At Hazur Sahib In Nanded

As the nationwide lockdown has been observed, everyone is stuck in their home. In order to curb the spread of coronavirus, people are advised to stay in one place and avoid traveling. Following such strict guidelines, around 2,500 pilgrims are stuck at Hazur Sahib also known as Takht Hazuri Sahib Sachkhand, in Nanded (Maharashtra). And as per the latest reports, actor and politician Sunny Deol is trying his best to ensure their safe return.

Sunny Deol, the Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur constituency, has contacted Prataprao Chikhalikar who is the Member of Parliament of Nanded and requested to make some arrangements. It is learnt that Chikhalikar had a conversation with Maharashtra’s CM Uddhav Thackeray and asked him to look into the matter.

Addressing the same issue, Gurmeet Singh Mahajan, a member of Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurdwara Board, had a conversation with Hindustan Times. He said, “There are around 2,500 pilgrims and most of them are from Punjab, who have been stranded here. Around 350 pilgrims have been staying in the gurdwara’s serai (inn) and 1,800 pilgrims have been accommodated in the serai-run by Kaar Sewa (a voluntary organization). Other pilgrims have been accommodated at other locations.”

“We are making all possible efforts to ensure the safe return of the devotees. BJP MP from Nanded Prataprao Govindrao Chikhalikar has been in regular touch with the central government. Five days ago, we had got assurance from Union minister Parkash Javadekar regarding the pilgrims’ return, but we are still waiting for some information from the Centre,” he added further.

