Sharma And The Besharams, MC Siddu & Bunny 420 Come Together For The Dharavi Dream Project’s New Track Jazbaa (Reprise)

Urban fusion band Sharma and the Besharams, led by vocalist Vasuda Sharma, has teamed up with artistes MC Siddu and Bunny420 from The Dharavi Dream Project have teamed up for the track “Jazbaa (Reprise)”.

The song highlights the struggle and adversities that one must face in achieving their dreams.

The vocals and fusion music provided by Sharma and the Besharams seamlessly complements the energetic delivery of The Dharavi Dream Project rap artistes.

“We had an amazing time working with MC Siddu and Bunny 420 .They are talented, young and really promising rappers. And we also loved having them perform with us on stage on multiple occasions. Wish to work more with them in the future,” said Vasudha.

The song was unveiled on Thursday. The Dharavi Project has been making a lot of noise for all the good reasons.

