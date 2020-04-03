Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt To Tie Knot In December? Latest Updates IN!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become one of the most spoken about couples in Bollywood. While we have seen the two spending their quarantine together, now the grapevine has that the two might get married in December and their families are busy scheduling the dates. Below is all the tea you need this morning.

Daddy Rishi Kapoor’s bad health and the pandemic outbreak allegedly led to Alia and Ranbir postpone their wedding. Now according to reports the two are aiming for a December wedding. The dates are said to be by the end of the month and the celebrations will begin from December 21.

In a report in Mid-day, a source close to the development said, “It was earlier planned as a destination wedding. but now. the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai. in the last 10 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi’s [Kapoor] health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation.”

On the work front, both the actors are packed with projects. While the duo will be seen on-screen together in Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt also has Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sadak 2. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera and has many speculated projects to his name.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!