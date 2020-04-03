The gorgeous Pooja Hegde happens to be one busy actress in Bollywood. Pooja has some big projects from both, Bollywood as well as from South in her kitty. The diva happens to be in talks all across following her next with Tollywood heartthrob Prabhas which has been tentatively titled #Prabhas20.

In an Instagram chat with Pinkvilla, Pooja spilled the beans about Prabhas, as she stated that the Baahubali star isn’t that quiet as the media claims him to be. Infact, he is one of the most talkative people on the sets, and she has ever worked with.

Pooja said, “Prabhas is not at all quiet. He is the most talkative co-star I have ever worked with. He is always fun on the sets, as is always joking around and also he is a lively person.”

More about #Prabhas20, after wrapping up the first schedule in Hyderabad, the team left for Georgia where they shot some crucial scenes. It was only a couple of weeks back when and Prabhas and the team landed back in India amidst the ongoing crisis. The #Prabhas20 team is following quarantine after their return from Georgia.

#Prabhas20 also has Bollywood veteran actress Bhagyashree in a key role.

The Prabhas starrer is being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Apart from #Prabhas20, the Telugu superstar also has Mahanati maker nag Ashiwn’s next directorial which is been tenatively titled as #Prabhas21.

Whereas, Pooja who was last seen opposite Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has Telugu venture Most Eligible Bachelor, and Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali in her kitty.

