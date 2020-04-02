Happy Birthday, Kapil Sharma! From Working In A PCO To Making A Debut In Forbes’ Entertainment List, He Has Seen It All

Kapil Sharma is often called the King of Comedy. Kapil rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and won prize money worth 10 lacs. Not just a great entertainer, Kapil is a good singer also. He debuted in Bollywood with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon by Abbas Mastan.

Kapil is such a happy soul and has been through a really tough time in life. His dad passed away early due to cancer and it had a huge impact on him. His father was a sub-inspector in Punjab Police and he was offered his job after he passed away. But Kapil didn’t take his job and wanted to do something of his own in life. He started by working at a PCO in Amritsar and look where he is today.

In 2013, he had first launched his show ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ which had a successful run but due to some unfortunate reasons, the show was pulled down. He made a comeback with ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in 2016 and since then, he has been on a success spree.

Kapil got married to his longtime girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath in 2018 and welcomed his baby girl recently. Yesterday, he shared a picture of his daughter, Anayra all dolled up for Ashtami Pujo. Well, we wish him all the success and happiness in life!

