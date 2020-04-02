Jasmin Bhasin FINALLY Spills The Beans On Who She Is Dating & Here’s All You Need To Know

Jasmin Bhasin was loved by the audiences for her bubbly and chirpy nature in ZEE TV’s Tashan-e-Ishq. But it was the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and the daily soap Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai that made her a household name.

Well, it is no secret that while being in the show biz has its perk it also has its disadvantages and one of the biggest disadvantage is constant link-ups. Just like several of her contemporaries, Jasmin too has been often liked to actors like Punit Pathak, Aly Goni and Sidharth Shukla. However, her link-up rumours with Punit and Aly have been the strongest.

Now the Rajasthani girl has finally decided to spill the beans on who she is dating. Speaking to Pinkvilla during a recent Instagram Live chat, Jasmin has urged her fan to stop linking her with every male friend of hers and making this uncomfortable.

Answering the fan’s question on the live chat, the actress said, “Listen, guys, thank you for so much love that every male friend you see and pair me up with. Punit and I look good with each other, but the fact is that I look good with everyone. I am young and I am single.”

She further went on to say that her fans would be the first ones to know if she ever dates someone. “You can pair me up with anybody but that’s not a nice thing to do. I should also be comfortable to make male friends. When I will date someone, and we become a couple, I will let you all know about it. But, stop making uncomfortable with my male pals. Please spare me. They are all my friends.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fantasy show Naagin 4. She has now been replaced by Rashami Desai.

