Vicky Kaushal’s First Bollywood Crush Will Make You Go ‘Maar Daala’!

Bollywood celebs are trying their best to keep the fans entertained amid the lockdown. Now Actor Vicky Kaushal indulged in a chat with his fans on social media. Vicky took to his Instagram stories to treat his fans with a question-answer session and shared who was her first crush.

A user asked the actor: “Who was your first crush in Bollywood”The actor along with the question shared a photograph of himself along with Madhuri. Another user questioned him about his most challenging film till date. Vicky shared the poster of “Raman Raghav 2.0”.

How’s Vicky killing his time, one asked.”Spending time with family, watching movies and shows, working out, occasionally yoga with mom, video calls with friends,” he said.Asked about his views about quarantine, Vicky said: “Most important thing to do right now! Be home. Be safe.”

Vicky has recently donated 1crore in PM-cares fund. The actor has last featured in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He has Karan Johar’s period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s biopic, in the pipeline. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will reportedly be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama.

