Meezaan Jaffrey Announces His Third Film & It’s All The ‘Action’ You Need!

2019 saw the debut of yet another star kid, Meezaan Jaffrey, son of Javed Jaffery with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal. While the film turned out to be passable at the box office, Meezaan went on to sign his second outing with comedy king Priyadarshan in the form of Hungama 2.

Now the industry rumour mill has it that Meezaan will soon be seen in his third film that is touted to be an actioner. Confirming the news, Meezaan has said that he has always wanted to do a full-on actioner. Speaking to Bombay Times the star-kid has been quoted saying, “I am really excited for this project. This film requires me to be prepped up for action. So, I am taking training under professionals. I always wanted to do a film from this genre. In fact, I have been in talks for this project since the day the Malaal’s trailer was released.”

Meanwhile, Meezaan says that he is also eagerly looking forward to resume shooting for Hungama 2 once the lockdown is lifted. For those of you who have joined in late, Hungama 2 will not feature the earlier lead pair, Akshaye Khanna and Rimi Sen, it will repeat Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor and has South actress Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan Jaffrey (Javed Jaffrey’s son) as a romantic pair. Shilpa Shetty is paired opposite Paresh Rawal in the movie.

Director Priyadarshan has also made it very clear that Hungama 2 is not a direct sequel to 2003 Hungama and has a different storyline, it is again a hilarious misunderstanding of sorts between the various characters and couples, including the younger Pranitha-Meezaan and Shilpa Shetty-Paresh Rawal.

