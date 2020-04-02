The Only Time Salman Khan-Urmila Matondkar Came Together & That Too For A Raj Kumar Santoshi Written Film

It is a known fact that Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have come together for a Raj Kumar Santoshi film. It was Andaz Apna Apna which has gained a cult status over the years. However, not many are aware that Salman Khan has collaborated on one more film with the director who is known most for his dramas Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini. The film was a romcom affair, Jaanam Samjha Karo.

The film was released exactly 21 years ago on 21st April 1999. It was written by Raj Kumar Santoshi who had incidentally not directed the film. The man who was roped in for the job was Andaleeb Sultanpuri, who had assisted Santoshi in Andaz Apna Apna and hence had experience of working with Salman Khan. This was in fact the only film that Andaleeb went on to direct.

There is something more interesting about the film as this is the only instance of Salman Khan and Urmila Matondkar coming together. The film was a poor girl-rich boy affair and had a fairy tale feel to it. This was also the time when films were made for the NRI audiences and hence Jaanam Samjha Karo too was extensively shot in lavish outdoor locations in foreign countries. The film was produced by Bubby Kent who collaborated with Salman Khan in two more affairs – Chandra Mukhi and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya. Incidentally, none of the three films worked at the box office.

Jaanam Samjha Karo had two memorable songs, the title track and ‘Chandni, Aaya Hai Tera Deewana’ by Anu Malik, which helped gain traction. However by and large there wasn’t much of a hype when the film released. Made at a budget of around 10 crores, it did bring in around 1 crore on its first day and did manage to nett a total of around 10 crores in the final run. It was a no profit affair as back then theatrical revenue was the biggest source of income. However, since there was no additional moolah that came in, it turned out to be an under performing affair.

