Will Smith To Host & Back ‘This Joka’ – A 16-Episode Stand-up Comedy Series

Hollywood star Will Smith is set to host and executive produce a 16-episode stand-up comedy series called “This Joka”.

The series will showcase upcoming and established comedians, and feature a blend of stand-up sets, one-on-one conversations between Smith and the comics and documentary footage from backstage and around Las Vegas.

The comedians featured on the show are Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie Johnson, Sean Patton, Rosebud Baker, Shane Torres, Clayton English, Christi Chiello, Vanessa Gonzalez, Martin Urbano, Sam Tallent, David Gborie, Jackie Fabulous, Chris Estrada, Rell Battle and Daphnique Springs. George Wallace, Demi Adejuyigbe and Shawn Wasabi will make “special appearances”.

The project comes from Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Topgolf Entertainment Group. The latter’s Las Vegas outlet will serve as one of the locations for the show, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“Will’s love and respect for stand-up comedy runs deep, and with this series on Quibi, we hope to discover, learn from and uplift the next generation of diverse comedic talent. The goal of ‘This Joka’ isn’t just to laugh but to find the universal human truths behind the laughter,” said Terence Carter, co-president of Westbrook Studios.

Smith and Carter are executive producing “This Joka” with Miguel Melendez, Brad Haugen, Lukas Kaiser, Erik Anderson, Chad Nelson and YuChiang Cheng. Lance Bangs is on board to direct. Smith will back the show for the short-form streaming service Quibi.

