Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Aren’t Engaged! Family Denies The Rumours Too

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. While their ‘relationship’ has made the headlines repeatedly, the two have maintained silence on the same. Yesterday, fans of the stars had a field day as news of the two getting engaged started doing social media rounds.

While the ‘couple’ has still to comment on the same, a family member of the actor and a spokesperson of the actress have opened whether or not there is some truth to these rumours. Read on to know all they had to say.

Rubbishing the rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s engagement, a spokesperson of the actress told Zoom TV that there had been no Roka ceremony. Adding that she is all set to begin shooting for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 soon, the spokesperson said, “There has been no Roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon.”

While reports state that Katrina Kaif is currently not even in Mumbai – she is shooting in Russia for her Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal’s revealed that he was shooting in Puducherry for Mr Lele and returned to Mumbai only a few days ago.

Not just Katrina’s spokesperson, even Vicky’s dad Sham Kaushal said there is no truth to the engagement rumours. Denying the reports and social media posts, a source close to Filmibeat quoted Sham saying, “It’s not true.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relationship made the headlines recently when actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the two were dating. Their ‘alleged romance’ news first began doing the rounds when they were spotted together at a Diwali party in 2019. After that, they were spotted together at a dinner date in Mumbai and photos from the same went viral on social media.

