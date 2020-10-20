Veteran Actress Deepti Naval Undergoes Angioplasty After Suffering Heart Attack

Actor Deepti Naval, who suffered a heart attack in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, underwent angioplasty at the Fortis hospital in Mohali early Tuesday and her condition was stable, doctors said.

She suffered the first heart attack on Sunday and was brought to the hospital in a cardiac care ambulance late Monday.

Her condition was stable and will likely be discharged soon, a doctor told IANS. The actress had been staying at her cottage in Manali for quite some time.

Veteran actress Deepti Naval, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has looked back on her struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts in the early 1990s. Naval used her Facebook page to open up about her struggle through a poem that she wrote during that period while paying a tribute to Sushant, who was found hanging in his apartment here on June 14.

“Dark days these . . . So much has been happening – mind has come to a point of stillness . . . or rather numbness. Today I feel like sharing a poem I wrote back in the years when I was fighting depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts – fighting hard – and like how! Let me find the courage to share these very personal thoughts with you all today,” Deepti Naval wrote and tagged Sushant in her post.

The actress went on to share her poem, titled “Black Wind”, in which she has penned her emotion of trying to escape anxiety. Deepti Naval wrote: “Anxiety grips me with both hands… Spiked claws dig deep into my soul…I gasp for breath and stagger around…Sharp corners of my single bed…A dark belligerent sea rises in anger…The night has a deadly mission, I can see…I will not succumb to its ghoulish lust.”

It read: “Pull the shutters down…Block all sound…Slam it out…Clamp it! Not in here, it can’t get to me … The telephone rings . . . no, it stops . . . God damn! Why don’t anyone speak? A voice, Just a human voice…In this shameless, pitiless Abyss of the night –Gloom deepens into darkness, turns purple I feel dark inside . . .They are here, they drive me…Dark shadows in my room ‘Go jump!”

