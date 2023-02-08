Actor Vatsal Sheth, who hails from Gujarat, has now signed a multi-film deal with a renowned Gujarati producer. He said that carving a niche in your home ground industry is always special.

Talking about the same Vatsal said: “Yes it’s happening and I am excited for it. Gujarat is my home ground and growing up I had always wanted to do something here, and now when it’s finally happening I can’t wait for everyone to witness it.”

“We as team are putting in immense efforts in making this happen. I have always known the language, the people, the culture and it feels incredible to carve my niche in my home ground industry,” Vatsal Sheth said.

On the work front, Vatsal Sheth’s next release will be ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas where he plays Indrajit.

Previously, Bollywood couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal have purchased a 3 Bhk flat in Mumbai’s Juhu and posted a picture of it on their Instagram handle.

Ishita and Vatsal posed together in the picture in front of their house which is under construction. They captioned it: “New Year New Project#DreamHouse”

The ‘Drishyam 2‘ actress shared: “A new year marks a fresh start, and a new house is a chance to create memories and realise dreams. This is a dream that I and Vatsal had together, and now that it’s actually happening, it gives us immense love and happiness. Only love and gratitude to all of our family and friends who have supported us no matter what.”

