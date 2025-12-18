The World Tennis League is steadily rewriting how tennis is presented in India, and it’s doing so with style. With producer Vashu Bhagnani stepping in, the league is no longer just about powerful serves and match points. It’s becoming a cultural event, blending elite sport with the unmistakable pull of cricket legends and Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Vashu Bhagnani, who owns Team Hawk in the World Tennis League, has played a key role in expanding the league’s appeal beyond traditional tennis fans. By bringing in familiar faces from cricket and cinema, the WTL is tapping into audiences who may not usually tune in for tennis but are drawn by the spectacle and celebrity presence.

Cricket & Bollywood Join World Tennis League

The upcoming league is expected to feature a strong celebrity turnout, including notable names such as KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Kapil Dev, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sreeleela, and Jackky Bhagnani. Their presence is expected to significantly boost visibility, especially among younger fans who follow sports and entertainment closely.

WTL is a high-energy tennis property that seamlessly blends international-level competition with entertainment and fan engagement. The league’s unique format and presentation have consistently helped make tennis more accessible and aspirational for younger Indian viewers.

A Star-Studded Tennis Lineup

On the sporting side, the World Tennis League remains just as impressive, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most star-studded tennis leagues in the world. International stars such as Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa, Gaël Monfils, Denis Shapovalov, Elina Svitolina, along with Indian standouts like Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal, ensure the on-court action matches the off-court glamour.

Speaking about the association, Vashu Bhagnani said, “Tennis in India has immense potential, and platforms like the World Tennis League are creating the right environment for the sport to grow. As a team owner, I’m happy to support WTL beyond the court and helping the league connect with a wider audience it’s truly gonna be the Greatest Show on Court .”

