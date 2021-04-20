When the coronavirus waves hit the country last year, we lost many gems to the novel virus. Now, as the nation and the world are battling the second wave, another talented actor from the Indian film has succumbed to it. Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar, who has been part of Bollywood and Marathi cinema, breathed his last due to COVID-19 complications.

The actor has appeared in several films Marathi and Bollywood films and is known for his acting talents. Though he may have features in film for just minutes, we all still remember his characters. Kishore played the peon outside the minister’s office in Singham, Sannata in Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain and more.

According to media reports, Kishore Nandlaskar passed away due to COVID- 19 complications. The veteran actor tested positive with the virus last week and was admitted to a Covid-19 Center in Thane on April 14. The actor’s grandson, Anish, confirmed the news of his demise, saying that he breathed his last while still in the hospital. The actor breathed his last at the age of 81.

ABP quoted Kishore Nandlaskar’s grandson saying, “My grandfather was admitted to a Covid-19 Center in Thane on April 14 after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the Covid centre between 12.30 pm to 1 pm. He was having trouble breathing and talking before being admitted to the Covid centre. His oxygen level had also fallen significantly.”

Kishore Nandlaskar made his debut in the Marathi film industry with the 1989 film Ina Mina Dika. He also featured in several Bollywood films like Khakee (2004), Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Singham (2011), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain (2000), and more.

May his soul rest in peace.

