Urvashi Rautela always takes advantage of every opportunity to make headlines with her public appearances. Be it her social media accounts, fashion appearances or her bold statements, she sure knows how to make heads turn with her antics. And on to the series of new events, the actress appeared at the Mumbai airport donning a s*xy bright pink-coloured cleav*ge-popping thigh-high slit co-ord set, and netizens are now reacting to her outfit on social media as they troll her in comments. Scroll below to take a look!

Urvashi enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 67 million followers on Instagram. We love her fancy, aesthetically pleasing feed and her spontaneous yet down-to-earth personality around fans.

Now, talking about her latest appearance, Urvashi Rautela opted for a chic airport look, donning a halterneck plunging neckline crop top that she paired with a matching ruched thigh-high skirt and a shrug.

She accessorised the look with a pair of sunglasses, matching shiny pumps, and a minimalistic bracelet to complete her outfit. Take a look at her video below:

Reacting to Urvashi Rautela’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Airport hai ya ramp”

Another user commented, “If she’s walking on ramp? …..I guess, she forgot, she’s at airport.”

A third user went, “Why beach dress on the go ma’am 😬🙈”

A fourth user commented, “Nahayegi to 3 kilo ka makeup utar jayega.”

What do you think about Urvashi Rautela getting trolled for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

