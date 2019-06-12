From last few days, a lot of speculations are rife that Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan will soon be collaborating for a film but nothing is confirmed yet. It is being said the duo will be uniting for an action film. Not only that but it was also being speculated that Rohit’s Sooryavanshi and Salman’s Inshallah will face a clash on Eid 2020.

But today, putting all the speculations to rest as Salman took to his Twitter account and announced the release date of Sooryavanshi. He tweeted, “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020.”

I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KGHsej3Bow — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Now, it is being said that Salman will be a part of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn’s cop universe. According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed, “Rohit and Salman had discussed two scripts. One of them is another cop drama that Rohit is planning. Rohit has time and again revealed that just like Marvel’s superheroes, he’s planning to build an entire cop universe in Bollywood. He already has three franchises – Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. And now, in the actioner that he’s planning with Salman, the superstar will in all probabilities don the uniform again.”

The source further added, “Since Salman is anyway coming up with Dabangg 3 this year, he might do the fourth instalment with Rohit. He has discussed that concept too, since Chulbul Pandey is already an iconic character. It can also become a merger between Dabangg and Rohit’s cop universe where Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh might also join in.”

Well, it will be super interesting to see all of them together in a film!

