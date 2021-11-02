Ahan Shetty starrer Tadap’s trailer was unveiled recently and people couldn’t stop showering it with love. The debut movie of Ahan paired him with Tara Sutaria and the raw and intense trailer of the film had everyone invested in this story.

Now the movie’s first song has been released and the people are all for it as the song amasses a huge liking. Titled Tumse Bhi Zyada, the song was released on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Ahan Shetty took to his social media handle to share the news of the same and also put a small clip of the song showing the stakes are high. While one moment of this Tadap song has him and Tara Sutaria sharing a lovely kiss and having a nice moment, the next he is being dragged by someone and his bike is set on fire, perfectly setting up the fans for a moment of intrigue.

Sharing the teaser of Tadap’s Tumse Bhi Zyada on his Instagram handle, AHan Shetty captioned his post, “#TumseBhiZyada, song out now 🎵 Dil Se 🖤”

Check out the song here:

Fox star studios presents, A Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Milan Luthria. The film is written by Rajat Arora and will release on December 3, 2021.

