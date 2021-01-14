Actor Tiger Shroff is back as a singer with his second single, Casanova. The song marks his debut on YouTube, and the young actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his excitement with fans.

Advertisement

“So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it #Casanova is OUT NOW exclusively on my YouTube Channel!” he wrote, alongside a music video that shows him flaunting moves his abs and cool dance moves.

Advertisement

In the video, Tiger grooves to his new song in all-white and an all-black outfits. Tiger Shroff’s single went viral within a day. More than a million views have been recorded.

Fans have given a thumbs up to the song, describing it as “amazing” and “superb”.

Tiger Shroff debut song “Unbelievable” was also loved by his admirers.

On the film front, Tiger currently has three releases lined up — “Baaghi 4”, “Heropanti 2” and “Ganapath“.

Budding actress Akanksha Sharma gets a chance to work with Bollywood star Tiger Shroff once again in the music video of the upcoming song Casanova, and that, she would naturally tell you, makes the song special for her.

Akanksha had earlier appeared opposite Tiger in the music video “I am a disco dancer 2.0”.

On her new collaboration with Tiger, she said: “‘Casanova‘ is close to my heart. I am sure the audiences are going to love it as much as they have loved the trailer.”

Akanksha is not surprisingly floored by her co-star. “Tiger is an amazing person. It is always a pleasure working with him — not to miss the fact that he is one the best dancers we have,” she said.

The music video releases on January 13.

Must Read: Master In Bollywood: Kabir Singh Producer To Bring 2 Top Stars Together For The Hindi Remake?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube