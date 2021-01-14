If there is one thing that defines the spirit of India, it is its festivals. While they are celebrated with utmost joy and never-ending happiness, time and again they make it to our films. Today, January 14, is the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, Uttarayan and some more. Different names, but they celebrate one thing, the season of harvest. And while it is the day to dance and sing, Hindi cinema has indeed given us some gem of songs for that.

Advertisement

Today, as we celebrate the Harvest festival in the new normal, it is not the same as every year. We list 5 songs that sing the spirit of Sankranti, Patang (Kites) and joy to make your evening a pleasant one. Scroll below to catch the Bollywood numbers and also let us know which one is your favourite.

KAIPOCHE (HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM)

Every single time someone mentions Makar Sankranti in Bollywood this Ismail Darbar track has to top the list. Starring Salman Khan and Vikram Gokhale in a Kite battle, Kaipoche from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a catchy number and also a visual representation of how the festive looks in Gujarat. Top of that KK and Shankar Mahadevan sing together in this number, isn’t that a reason enough?

Advertisement

RUTH AAGAYI RE (1947: EARTH)

Nandita Das and Aamir Khan’s 1947: Earth was a melancholic affair. Amid which, Sukhwinder Singh’s vocals in Ruth Aagayi Re added colours to it. Aamir in the song teaches Nandita to fly a kite. Just like the colourful kites flying together in the sky, somethings between these two start blooming and a spark is created.

UDI UDI JAYE (RAEES)

Almost every Indian will have a love story that began during a festival, and when it’s Makar Sankranti, it’s one big gathering. Now imagine Shah Rukh Khan is on one of the terraces and he cuts your kite. Well, this happened in Raees’ Udi Udi Jaye featuring Mahira Khan and King Khan romancing over the festive. It is a number that is as catchy as it can be.

MANJHA (KAI PO CHE)

Ask Amit Trivedi to do the unconventional every time. Manjha from Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh starrer Kai Po Che is a unique number that takes the metaphor and creates a melody. This one will surely make your evening a pleasant one.

AMBARSARIYA (FUKREY)

Fukrey’s Ambarsariya is a comforting number sung by Sona Mohapatra. The romance here is through kites. Not just that, it acts as a messenger here. And let’s be real, haven’t we all done this or witnessed it at least once?

Which is your favourite Makar Sankranti song? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Master In Bollywood: Kabir Singh Producer To Bring 2 Top Stars Together For The Hindi Remake?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube