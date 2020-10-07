Tiger Shroff Shows What His Cheat Day Is Like & It’s Nothing Like Ours!

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff, who is heavily into fitness, has revealed his cheat day mantra when it comes to working out.

Tiger took to Instagram, where he shared a new workout video. In the clip, Tiger is seen doing working on his biceps using dumbbells.

“Cheat day pumps are an unbelievable feeling,” he wrote alongside the image.

Tiger Shroff recently flaunted his muscular back in a social media post. He posted a monochrome picture on Instagram, standing at the balcony with his back towards the camera.

The actor is currently riding high on the success of his debut single “Unbelievable“, which he launched last month. The video of the song, helmed by “Student Of The Year 2” director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Introducing the song, Tiger has spoken of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.

