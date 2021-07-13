Advertisement

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram on Monday and shared a video clip of his Monday fitness routine. In the boomerang video clip, Tiger wears activewear and is seen doing a backflip in a fitness studio.

Sharing the video on his official social media handle, Tiger wrote, “Hope u guys have a flying start to the week.” He also posted a red heart emoji alongside the short and simple caption.

The actor is active on his social media as he constantly updates fans with his fitness goals. Minutes after the video clip was posted, Tiger Shroff’s Instagram page was flooded with comments. Check it out:

Commenting on Tiger Shroff’s post, actor Ronit Roy wrote: “I can never get tired of seeing your videos Tigi! Inspiring and awesome to say the least!” Celebrity photographer Atul Kasberakr commented, “Nailed that landing Wow!!”

That’s not it! John Wick 3 actor, Mark Dacasos, also commented on it writing, “Tiger, Awesome! Please watch out for that pipe; you went so high I thought you were going to hit your feet! Much aloha.”

Tiger Shroff has an interesting lineup of upcoming films including Ganapath, Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Rambo.

