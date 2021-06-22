Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 47th birthday today and his fans have been trending him crazily on all social media platforms on the occasion of the same. To celebrate his special day, actors like Keerthy Suresh, Anirudh and Malavika Mohanan gathered at ‘Club House’ and shared fond memories of the superstar. During the same chat, actress Malvika revealed how Thalapathy is a huge Tiger Shroff fan. Read to know more.

We have usually seen Vijay in a serious mode while promoting his films or at press conferences, this is probably the first time his co-star has revealed a funny side of him.

Sharing a fond memory of Thalapathy Vijay, Malvika Mohanan said, “We had gone to watch the film together as a crew. During the intro scene of Tiger, Vijay got visibly excited and cheered for him shouting,’ Thalaivaa!’ Not many people get to see this fun side of him. He later mentioned to her that he likes the young actor.”

For those of you who don’t know, Thalapthy Vijay shared a screen with Jackie Shroff in his 2019 superhit film, Bigil. Bigil did well at the box office and was the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year 2019 and all thanks to Thalapathy’s loyal fanbase.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s next film titled ‘Beast’. The first look of the film was announced yesterday and has been trending on social media ever since.

Meanwhile, we can’t wait to see Beast actor and Tiger Shroff collaborating for a film soon. Directors, are you all listening? This would be like a dream come true for all their fans.

