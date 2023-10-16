Aditya Chopra has dropped the much-awaited trailer of Tiger 3 and it has taken the internet by storm! YRF also revealed the release date of this edge of the seat action spectacle to be Sunday, November 12th in the trailer.

Complex release window this Diwali has prompted YRF to devise a strategic and unique release plan. 2023 is the year of ‘Adhik Maas’ which has led to complications regarding festival dates.

This year, Monday, November 13 is New Moon/Amavasya and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving Tiger 3 an extended run in this crucial holiday period which will aid in collections through the week.

Watch the trailer here:



Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also follows the events of Hrithik Roshan starrer War and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

As fans anticipate the reunion of Tiger and Zoya on the silver screen, there’s also considerable excitement surrounding Pathaan’s cameo in the film. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan, who made his debut in the spy universe earlier this year, will be making a cameo appearance in “Tiger 3,” much like Salman’s Tiger appeared in “Pathaan.” Specifics about his cameo are still shrouded in secrecy.

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Film is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

