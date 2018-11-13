Thugs Of Hindostan Disappoints: For How Long Baahubali 2’s 500 Crores Will Be A Dream Now?

Yash Raj Films’ ambitious project Thugs Of Hindostan (TOH), was expected to be a record breaker at the box office. The movie was backed by huge pre-release buzz due to the presence of living legend Amitabh Bachchan and Superstar Aamir Khan and touted as a strong contender to beat the record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi version).

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi Version) opened on a thunderous note by collecting 41 crores on opening day, and due to the terrific reactions from cine-goers, it achieved a milestone by collecting 511.30 crores.

Talking about the record, amongst all the big ticket releases, TOH was said to challenge or at least come close to the mammoth total of Prabhas starrer, considering its credentials, release size, ticket prices and festive season. In the past, Aamir had delivered record breakers and inaugurated coveted 100 crore, 200 crore, 300 crore clubs, hence this time too, there were tons of expectations from the superstar. But considering the highly negative reactions from public and social media, the target seems as next to impossible. The movie even failed to make its impact, post the highest opening on day 1.

Although other two biggies, 2.0 and Zero are arriving next month, the record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion looks unbreakable. No doubt that 2.0 will receive a monstrous response down south, the buzz for its Hindi version is quite low. With the positive word-of-mouth and Akshay Kumar’s presence, the movie will earn bountiful at the ticket windows, but entering into 500 crore club, seems unachievable feat for its Hindi version. On the other hand, the bumper opening for Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is on the cards, given the positive reception of its trailer. After one week run, Zero will face a tough competition in the form of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, which will take away the significant number of screens. Even if Zero gets accepted with the kind of word-of-mouth Sanju experienced, it will be an impossible task for SRK starrer to even get close to Baahubali 2’s mark.

When we talk about the money spinners of 2018, Salman Khan’s Race 3 too was expected of making some box office records with its blockbuster run. Dabangg Khan joining the successful Race franchise was enough reason for the audience to flock the theatres, but the flawed content wrote a different fate for the movie.

What do you guys think which actor or film will be able to break Baahubali 2‘s record? Do let us know in the comments section below.