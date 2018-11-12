Kedarnath OR Simmba? Sara Ali Khan REVEALS Her Dream Debut!

Kedarnath Or Simmba? Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s beautiful daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set for her big Bollywood debut and coincidentally both her films are releasing in the same month. Now, that’s itself is a huge gift for a debutante, isn’t it?

Earlier, due to some issues with KriArj Entertainment’s Prerna Arora, Kedarnath was pushed from its original release date and with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba which also stars Ranveer Singh, Sara was supposed to make her Bollywood debut.

But now that everything back on track, Kedarnath (her officially first film) is coming on December 7 and it will be her debut film. Today at the trailer launch event, Sara was asked to select between Simmba and Kedarnath and which film she personally would have wanted her as a debut, to which she promptly replied, “How can you ask me a question like that? (Smiles) Both are such different experiences and films, what should I say? I’m grateful that both the films have chosen me (smiles).”

Umm, smart reply, Sara!

Well, her film Kedarnath is slated to spread the love on 7 December 2018 and other film Simmba is all set to rock on 28 December 2018.

Which one is your choice?