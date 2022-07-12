Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is set to portray legendary cricketer Mithali Raj in her upcoming biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’, shared that she felt disappointed at not seeing a single picture of any female cricketer at the MCC Museum in Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, the place known as the ‘Mecca of Cricket’.

Advertisement

The makers of ‘Shabaash Mithu’ have shot certain matches and segments of the film at Lord’s Cricket Ground where Taapsee strolled around the museum to gain familiarity about the sport, the game’s conduct and history.

Advertisement

Speaking about her experience shooting at the Home of Cricket Taapsee expressed: “It’s beautiful, it’s like a cricket museum, when I went there I saw all the stuff, the pictures and the memories that they’ve kept there are beautiful to take you back to the memory lane and make you understand the evolution of cricket, but the biggest disappointment for me in that stadium was there was not a single picture of any women cricketer.”

The actress brought it up with the officials at the Lord’s in hope to see a change in the future.

Previously, Taapsee Pannu told IANS about how she prepped up physically and mentally to depict Mithali and the kind of roles she is looking forward to play.

“It was a biggest challenge and especially for someone who has not played cricket ever before to portray a living legend like her-the first woman whose name comes to mind when you talk about women’s cricket.

“And this is also true that if this role was not so challenging I would not have been motivated to give my best. Apart from that, to perform as a character, we both are very different as individuals. So, the challenge was not limited to just the cricketing field, it was also beyond, to impersonate in a way. I am not someone who’s very good at mimicry.”

“When I have to portray someone who’s not really like me I will not try to mimic her. I’ll try to embody her and make a version of myself like give a part of myself into that character. Instead of trying to just superficially mimic someone. So that also takes a little bit of effort mentally to change yourself to portray someone who is so different from you,” she added.

‘Shabaash Mithu’, directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, will open in theatres on July 15.

Must Read: Rocketry Called “Another The Kashmir Files” By A Fan After R Madhavan Reacts To A Multiplex Delaying & Stopping The Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram