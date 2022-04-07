Former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan and interior designer Sussanne Khan has been hitting headlines for her rumoured relationship with Arslan Goni. Now she is once again grabbed the attention by launching a new restaurant in Goa. She even threw a party to celebrate its launch.

From Arslan to Hrithik and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad joined her in the celebrations. Pictures from the celebration are also going viral on social media. Amidst these Sussanne has shared a video of her new restaurant and it is going viral as well.

Sussanne Khan’s new eating outlet in Goa’s Panjim boasts of calm and serene interiors with a touch of Goan artefacts and designs. In the video, she is seen adjusting the jute rug and arranging the artefacts as well as decorating nooks and corners of the place.

Her new restaurant has an earthy and breezy feel to it. The interior design is filled with green leaves painted on the white walls, jute and wooden art pieces, crochet chandeliers and much more. The video also shows Sussanne putting up picture frames on the walls as well.

Sussanne Khan shared the video on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “All that glitters is definitely MORE than Gold… now open a Labour of our Heart.. @vedro.goa #Spring2022.” Take a look at the video below:

Soon after she shared the video, complimentary comments started to pour in. Sophie Choudry commented on the post, “Looks fab! Congrats @suzkr.” Sonali Bendre and Kanika Kapoor reacted with raised hands emoji to cheer for her.

Previously, Sussanne Khan shared a montage of pictures from her restaurant launch to thank her friends and family for encouraging her new project. It also featured Arslaan Goni, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Zayed Khan, and Abhishek Kapoor. Sharing it, she wrote, “The most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girl’s dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I Love you all…full power ahead. P.S Let’s make this the best Life possible. @vedro.goa has arrived. #Bar+kitchen #panjimgoa #newkonkanbreeze #timenevergoesbyslowy.”

