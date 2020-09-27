Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Shares His Rare & Captivating Photo; Ankita Lokhande Reacts!

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti who recently made a comeback to Twitter after a break, is back at sharing some memories of her brother. Shweta recently shared a never seen before picture of Sushant from his early years. The picture has left the fans teary-eyed. His ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande gas also showered hearts on the photo and below is all you need to know. Also do not miss the picture.

Shweta Singh Kirti shared a black and white picture of Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram handle. The picture is from the time was Sushant seems to be in his teenage. Captioning the image, his sister wrote, “Those twinkling eyes… reflect the internal purity #SushantSinghRajput.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande who has been quite vocal about the happenings around his death also had hearts fro him. Commenting on the picture, she left a heart emoji.

The photo has also made it to the fans who are in tears looking at the eyes, that Shweta Singh Kirti also addressed in her caption. A fan wrote, “I always loved his eyes. I miss Sushant so much. I wonder where you are. I pray to the universe that you are watching over us. You deserved better. Your beautiful mind, your Wisdom and your outlook on life brings me so much joy. I hope and pray that you are here with all of us.”

There are many such comments who are missing Sushant Singh Rajput. Check Shweta Singh Kirti’s post right below:

Talking about the probe, as we speak three agencies including CBI, ED and NCB are probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The investigation by NCB has grabbed the media frenzy. Even Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer has spoken about the same. Vikas Singh in his statement as per ANI said that the family isn’t happy as the case has derailed.

He said, “Sushant Singh Rajput‘s family feels that the investigation is going in such a way that the truth is not coming out. The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) case has become like the Mumbai Police investigation, all stars are now being called. The people called in and not are a part of a syndicate and not distributors. It is just a Mumbai Police type of investigation. Sushant’s case has taken a back seat.

