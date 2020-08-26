Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Mallika Singh Shares A Beautiful Throwback Video

An old video of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared by his niece Mallika Singh, is trending on social media.

In the clip shared by Mallika on Instagram Stories, Sushant is seen walking towards her and then posing for the camera. He is seen dressed in a black printed T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

“I found this today,” Mallika Singh wrote on the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. His girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family have been named in an FIR filed by the late actor’s father, alleging abetment to suicide among other charges.

Meanwhile, a well known Mumbai criminal lawyer has contended in a video statement here on Wednesday that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is “all about money” with too many big players involved in it.

Ashok Saraogi – who also represents one of the accused in the case – said despite all allegations being bandied around, the Sushant investigation is still incomplete.

First, it was labelled as a ‘suicide’ and later a ‘murder’ and the names of people close to him cropped up along with allegations of actress Rhea Chakraborty’s involvement, but it’s not as simple as it appears, he said.

