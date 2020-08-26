The Sushant Singh Rajput case keeps getting murkier with each passing day. With a different angle being introduced every day, it is becoming more and more difficult to trust any report that comes out. While there have been several people who have been stating that SSR was murder, the latest to claim this is Surjeet Singh.

Now for those of you who are not aware, Surjeet Singh is the same man who escorted Rhea Chakraborty inside the Cooper Hospital morgue. Surjeet has stated that he smelled foul play right from the beginning. While Singh says that Sandeep Ssingh is responsible for the murder of Sushant, he also calls out the producer’s Dubai links.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about Sushant Singh Rajput and his death, Surjeet Singh said, “When I saw the body and the mark on his neck, I was sure that there’s some foul play involved. Sushant was murdered and I am pretty certain about it. It was the same body that came out in the pictures – his eyes were half-open, mouth a little open.”

When quizzed if he saw any kind of injury marks on the body of the Kedarnath actor, Singh was quick to say, “No, there was nothing more. People are saying his leg was broken, his ankle was twisted. I didn’t notice any of it.”

Finally lashing out at Sandeep Ssingh, Surjeet Singh has accused the producer of murdering Sushant Singh Rajput. “Sandip Ssingh is definitely involved. After Suraj Singh introduced me to Sandeep and shared that I’m with Karni Sena, he started acting weird. He knows Karni Sena and got scared of my presence. He immediately informed the police to remove me from the scene and I was asked to leave.”

Surjeet continued, “I caught him talking to someone from Dubai and I’m sure he has something to do with the whole cover-up. He has Dubai connections and CBI should probe him. He didn’t even allow me to attend the funeral, didn’t call for a CBI probe for justice, despite being such a close friend. Why would he do that?”

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Department is also getting involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput case to probe the drug angle that has recently come to light.

