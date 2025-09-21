In a crossover no one saw coming, global YouTube sensation IShowSpeed set the internet ablaze with his surprising and electrifying dance to Bijuria from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. With over 44 million subscribers, Speed is undoubtedly one of the world’s most favorite YouTubers. His expected move delivered another moment of pure internet gold, this time, with a desi twist!

A Look Into IShowSpeed’s Viral Bijuria Dance

In the viral clip, the popular streamer can be seen breaking into an impromptu routine with an Indian fan. According to updates from X (formerly Twitter), Speed reportedly spotted an Indian fan playing Bijuria in his car and immediately brought him out to dance with the track playing in the background.

Within hours, the video had racked up numerous views across social platforms, with fans flooding the comment sections. “Indian songs are for dancing…you can’t ignore it…..” one wrote.

Indian songs are for dancing…you can’t ignore it….. — Kishan (@kachary81) September 21, 2025

“Boy got some steps,” another added. “Someone give him Aadhaar card,” a third commented.

Boy got some steps pic.twitter.com/Lgw21JyMSx — JaspeeX (@Jaspee_X) September 21, 2025

someone give him aadhaar card https://t.co/bdYvDAbfrb — a. (@adrxjaah) September 21, 2025

You can check out the full clip below:

🚨| WATCH: Speed spotted an Indian fan playing music in his car and brought him out to dance with him 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c2BUguyOkV — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) September 21, 2025

What Did Varun Dhawan Say About IShowSpeed’s Bijuria Dance?

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s Sunny, aka Varun Dhawan, himself took to X to react to Speed’s moves. The actor said, “He got good taste in music #bijuria. Didn’t expect speed to dance on bijuria haha sunny sanskari is happy” before reposting the clip.

He got good taste in music #bijuria. Didn’t expect speed to dance on bijuria haha sunny sanskari is happy https://t.co/EI9bhAx2sW — Varun sunny sanskari Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 21, 2025

Bijuria Continues To Win Hearts

Ever since its release, Bijuria has been making waves for its infectious beat and sizzling choreography. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who lead the movie and feature in the song, have received nonstop praise for their electrifying moves and effortless screen presence. Fans and celebs alike have hailed the track as one of the most dynamic dance numbers to date.

Social media is already brimming with recreations, mashups, and reaction videos, as creators around the world hop on the Bijuria trend. With IShowSpeed now adding his unique stamp to it, the song has officially gone international. The unexpected virality of Speed’s video is only further cementing the song’s status as the dance anthem of the season, proving that music and dance go beyond borders.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, will be released on October 2, 2025.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Homebound: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor & Vishal Jethwa Starrer Selected As India’s Official Entry For Oscars 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News