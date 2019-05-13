Sooryavanshi Update: Akshay Kumar Starrer Gets Its Villain In THIS Ram Leela Actor!

Director Rohit Shetty, who is enjoying the success of his recently released film Simmba, is all set to excite us with his next, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Recently, there was a new addition to the cast, Neena Gupta, who amazed us with her performance in Badhaai Ho.

She will be seen essaying the role of Akshay’s mother in the film. Now, apart from her, there’s a new addition to the cast who will be seen playing the villain. No, it is not Sonu Sood but actor Abhimanyu Singh.

Abhimanyu, who made his debut in 2001, informed Mumbai Mirror about how he bagged the role in the film. He said, “It began when Rohit sir saw my 2017 Tamil action-thriller Theeran, which was based on a true story. It was a big hit in which I had played a villain with heroic shades. He liked my performance in that film and thought that I would fit the role of the baddie in Sooryavanshi. It so happens that I live near Rohit sir’s office and one day, he called me over and congratulated me for bagging the part.”

He further also revealed that his role is quite interesting. “It’s an interesting role. Akshay sir and I have known each other for a while now and it has been a great shoot from the first day. It was a serious scene and we had to complete it in a day, which we did. It was lovely shooting with Akshay sir and Rohit sir made me feel as if we have known each other for years,” said Abhimanyu.

Well, it will be interesting to see Akshay and Abhimanyu on the big screen!

Akshay will be seen playing the role of ATS chief Veer Sooryavanshi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2020.

